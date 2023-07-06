scorecardresearch
Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur-starrer 'Made In Heaven' Season 2 announced

The second season of 'Made In Heaven', starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, has been announced by streaming portal Prime Video on Thursday.

By Agency News Desk
Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series showcases the lives of two wedding planners Karan and Tara as they navigate through various ups and downs, against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings.

Building upon the immense success of its debut season, ‘Made In Heaven’ season 2 is all set to enthrall the audiences after four years, and promises an even deeper exploration of complex relationships, personal struggles, and moral dilemmas.

As the characters navigate the dualities of tradition and modernity, the new season will challenge societal taboos while remaining rooted in the universal themes of love, redemption, and self-discovery.

Drawing from the remarkable talent pool of Indian cinema, the series boasts an exceptional ensemble cast that includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Jim Sarbh, and many others.

‘Made In Heaven’ Season 2 will raise the bar even higher in terms of production quality, storytelling, and cinematic aesthetics. With its visually stunning cinematography, meticulous attention to detail, and thought-provoking narrative, the series will continue to push boundaries and challenge conventions, cementing its status as a groundbreaking and must-watch show. It will premiere soon on Prime Video.

