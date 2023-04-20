scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma starrer ‘Dahaad’ premiere announced

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma starrer, Amazon Original series 'Dahaad' directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi to premiere on May 12

By Editorial Desk
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma starrer 'Dahaad' premiere announced
Sonakshi Sinha as Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati in Dahaad

Prime Video today announced the upcoming launch of their crime drama, Amazon Original series, ‘Dahaad’. After becoming the first Indian series to premiere at The Berlinale International Film Festival earlier this year, Dahaad will now premiere on Prime Video on May 12, 2023. The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, and features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead.

Dahaad is directed by Reema Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi and marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha in which she plays a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose.

The series is an eight part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation.

At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Bollywood mourns demise of Pamela Chopra; stars extend their condolences
Next article
Dell unveils next-gen PowerEdge servers in India to boost digital transformation
This May Also Interest You
Technology

We can build our own AI models to address issues facing the Indian education space: Flipick Founder

News

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh-starrer 'Rana Naidu' renewed for Season 2

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad doctor suspended for operating on wrong leg

News

Ajith Kumar helps young mum at London airport, carries her bag

Sports

IPL 2023: Wanted to win against these guys…they beat us three times last year, says Hetmyer after his blitz

Technology

Hackers target Indian account holders in tax-related smishing campaign: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Covid patients more at risk of hospital-associated infections: Study

News

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

News

Kamal Musale’s ‘Mother Teresa & Me’ poster released

News

Glen Powell in talks to star in 'Twister' sequel opposite

Technology

Indonesian hackers attacking Indian govt websites major concern: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists identify new genetic target for male contraception

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam equals qualification world record in Turkey

Technology

SpaceX gets US FAA launch licence, Starship test flight likely on April 17

Sports

IPL 2023: Harry Brook's maiden century, Markram's fifty power SRH to 228/4 against KKR

News

Samantha addresses ‘Shaakuntalam’, writes cryptic note

Sports

IPL 2023: Hunger from the rest of the batting unit helped us cross the finishing line, says Trent Boult

Technology

All legacy Blue check marks to go away today, Musk says 'quite a day'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US