Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others announce the release date of ‘The Archies’

The Archies, director Zoya Akhtar’s live-action musical movie based on the popular American comics of the same name, will debut on Netflix on December 7. The Archies” marks the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan; Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor; and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda posed next to a live billboard on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway. FYI, the billboard features a countdown timer which tracks the number of days left for the film’s release on Netflix.

The film’s teaser was released at the grand Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, earlier this year. “You’ve seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale – but this time around, you’ll see them in India! Set in the 60’s, The Archies builds a world that’s both familiar and new. Here’s your first look,” wrote the makers sharing the teaser.