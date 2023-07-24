scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Suvinder Vicky opens up on exploring depts of love as Balbir in 'Kohrra'

Suvinder Vicky, who beautifully essays the role of Balbir, a character that embodies the essence of compassion and kindness through his relationship with various characters. 

By Agency News Desk
Suvinder Vicky opens up on exploring depts of love as Balbir in 'Kohrra'
Suvinder Vicky opens up on exploring depts of love as Balbir in 'Kohrra'

At the heart of intriguing crime investigation drama ‘Kohrra’, is the talented actor Suvinder Vicky, who beautifully essays the role of Balbir, a character that embodies the essence of compassion and kindness through his relationship with various characters. 

With an unwavering conviction, Suvinder proclaims, “Amid a story excellently depicting the human imperfections and flaws, is also the perfect shade of love which is kindness being depicted by every character in this series.”

The story transcends the boundaries of ordinary storytelling, as ‘Kohrra’ unveils a multitude of shades and intricacies, leaving no character untouched. It mirrors the relationships we encounter in our everyday lives, shedding light on human nature.

As the narrative unfolds, viewers witness diverse roles, each with their own unique shades of love. From profound connections to fleeting encounters, ‘Kohrra’ masterfully explores the depth and intricacy of the emotions that every human has.

For Suvinder, portraying Balbir was a transformative experience.

“Love has many shades, but for me, it is kindness that resonates the most. Through Balbir, I had the opportunity to delve into the immense power of empathy and compassion. It is a shade of love that has the ability to heal, inspire, and bring about positive change in the world,” he shared.

In an industry often dominated by tales of grand romances and twists, ‘Kohrra’ captivates audiences with its exploration of the politics of love. The brilliance of the show lies in how it serves as a mirror to our own lives. It holds up a lens through which we can examine our relationships, our struggles, and ultimately, the transformative power of kindness.

Set against the backdrop of the picturesque countryside of Punjab, the story revolves around the discovery of a murdered NRI just days before his wedding.

‘Kohrra’ sets itself apart by seamlessly incorporating both Hindi and Punjabi languages, a multilingual approach that adds authenticity and richness to the narrative.

Suvinder and Barun Sobti portray two dedicated cops who not only unravel the mystery, but also serve as the lenses through which audiences experience the intricate web of the characters.

The series also stars Rachel Shelly and Varun Badola in pivotal roles.

It is streaming on Netflix.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Monsoon track 'Barkha' has strong influences of Bengali folk music
Next article
Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, and Irshad Kamil unite for ‘Barkha’
This May Also Interest You
News

Pop-punk star Lolo drops ‘hot girls in hell’

Sports

They will regret the fact that they declared at Edgbaston: Ponting pinpoints tactical failure that lost England the Ashes

News

Vivek Angihotri delighted on Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' filling cinema halls in Kashmir

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black; Deepika Padukone flaunts her airport look in sweater

News

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari enjoying a movie date; Have Lovebirds gotten the green signal from their parents

News

Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, and Irshad Kamil unite for ‘Barkha’

News

Monsoon track 'Barkha' has strong influences of Bengali folk music

Technology

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

News

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference by CBFC

News

Zayn returns with summer anthem ‘Love Like This’

News

New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

News

Jawan’s new poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look out

News

Vidyut Jammwal: Proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu

Technology

People with low HIV levels have ‘almost zero’ risk of transmitting virus

Sports

I expect Ashwin and Jadeja to bowl a lot of overs on Day 5: Aakash Chopra

News

Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai

Sports

Australia were on their knees but they deserve to retain the Ashes, says David Lloyd

News

Rohit Bose Roy quits ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ after injury: Will regret not making it to finale

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US