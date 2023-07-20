How Taylor Swift weaved emotion into ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ captivating season 2 is taking us yet again away to the picturesque shores of Cousins Beach. With Belly’s heartwarming moments and bittersweet revelation of negotiating the difficulties she faces in love, this series reaffirms the timeless magic of summer romance. This endearing series continues to capture the spirit of love, friendship, and self-discovery under the direction of show-runners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka.

Speaking of wanting more, songs by Taylor Swift are subtly woven into the show as the characters experience the highs and lows of summer, adding to the drama and stirring viewers’ emotions.

Here are the five songs by pop-icon Taylor Swift that complement the key scenes and emotions that unfold throughout the narrative.

Conrad and Belly’s reunion reminds of “Love Story”

Season 2 begins with Belly reuniting at the family friend’s beach house with her ‘friends’, Conrad and Jeremiah, both of whom she is confused about. But as she remembers her previous summers with Conrad and yearns for a future with him, Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” brilliantly captures the romantic and longing tones of this reunion. We are drawn into the depths of love’s complexity by the song’s captivating lyrics and melodic structure, leaving us wanting more.

Belly’s reflections on her feelings makes us feel oh-so “Enchanted”

Between her love for Conrad and her developing relationship with Jeremiah, Belly finds herself torn in a turmoil of emotions throughout the moonlit nights and sun-kissed days. The whimsical and enchanted vibe of Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted” reflects the actual nature of her feelings, allowing us to become immersed in the romance of summer.

Susannah struggling with her health makes us hope for her to be “All Too Well”

Taylor Swift’s heartfelt ballad “All Too Well” serves as the ideal backdrop to depict the intensity of feelings and the pain that Sussannah feels as she fights her recurrence of cancer. Both the characters and the audience may relate to the songs’ unvarnished depictions of pain and loss.

Belly’s Decision of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

As Belly makes a crucial choice concerning her heart, the stakes increase dramatically. Belly’s decision is echoed by Taylor Swift’s upbeat anthem, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”, which reflects her courage and drive. The uplifting beat of the song enhances her feelings of empowerment and newly discovered confidence as she follows her heart along a road she believes in.

“Long Live” the gang

As the season comes to an end, the group comes together to preserve Susannah’s beloved home, deepening their friendship like never before. “Long Live” by Taylor Swift is the ideal song, honoring ties of friendship, fond memories, and the unbreakable spirit of unity. The encouraging lyrics and uplifting rhythm of the song perfectly encapsulate the heart of their shared adventure.

The Summer I Turned Pretty beautifully intertwines Taylor Swift’s music with its heartfelt narrative, creating a series that tugs at the heartstrings and celebrates the complexities of love, friendship, and growth. Based on the New York Times bestselling series by author Jenny Han, the three episodes from the second season are already streaming on the service platform. The new episodes will air weekly on Prime Video, leading up to the finale on August 18.