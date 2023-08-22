Teenage drama ‘School Friends’; a tale of young and free hearts

Amazon miniTV has dropped the trailer for its upcoming teenage drama ‘School Friends’, created and produced by Rusk Studios. This is a delightful romantic comedy that follows the experiences of five eccentric high school students in 11th grade as they navigate through friendships, first love, peer pressure, and most importantly, realize the importance of living their school life to the fullest.

Get ready to laugh, swoon, and go down the memory lane as you watch this show and ride along the rollercoaster of these relatable characters.

The trailer opens up with Anirban, the typical boy next door, proposing to Stuti, the ultimate ‘topper material’ student whose only aim in life is to become the Head Girl next year. As Anirban continues to pursue Stuti, the trailer sets into a series of tongue in cheek moments with the rest of the classmates – Dimple, Raman and Mukund, a strict principal, and the fun adventures they all have together.

Directed by Sahil Verma, ‘School Friends’ will star Navika Kotia, Alisha Parveen, Aaditya Gupta, Manav Soneji, and Ansh Pandey in pivotal roles. The series will be available for streaming on Amazon miniTV starting August 23rd.