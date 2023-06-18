scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'The Archies' first look is glimpse of Riverdale, young love, and rock & roll

The first look of the streaming film 'The Archies' has been unveiled and it promises a fun ride from the era of the 1960s, directed by Zoya Akhtar

By Agency News Desk
'The Archies' first look is glimpse of Riverdale, young love, and rock & roll
The Archies _ pic courtesy yt

The first look of the upcoming streaming film ‘The Archies’ has been unveiled and it promises a fun ride from the era of the 1960s. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is set in 1960s India in a fictional idyllic hill station, called Riverdale. It teases young love, rock and roll, and a fair bit of intrigue.

The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

‘The Archies’, inspired by the eponymous comics, is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of Riverdale’s favorite set of teenagers — Dot (Ethel Muggs), Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley). Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, it explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

At Netflix’s annual global fan event, Tudum, held at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the cast of the film introduced the first look of the film and grooved to the song ‘Sunoh’.

After the first look, the lead cast was introduced on stage by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the streaming show ‘Never Have I Ever’.

Talking about the event, Zoya Akhtar said, “It is nothing short of awesome to be in Sao Paulo, showing the first look of ‘The Archies’ at Tudum. There are local Brazilian fans and people from across the world virtually tuning in for the show. We are so far away from home and yet receiving the loudest cheers which just reminds us that music, love, and friendship are universal and have no barriers.”

She further mentioned, “I am extremely excited for audiences to step into Riverdale in the 60s, meet the young Anglo-Indian kids on the block and groove with ‘The Archies’ gang!”

The film will soon drop on Netflix.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vidyut pauses shooting for 'Crakk' to pose for pics with third gender fans
Next article
Kim Kardashian congratulates sister Kourtney for 'Baby #7'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

PHL 2023: Telugu Talons defeat Golden Eagles U.P. by a solitary point

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing: 11 Services pugilists enter finals; six from Haryana in title contention

Sports

Football: Spanish club Cadiz retain Sergio Gonzalez as coach with a two-year deal

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: Ervine, Williams smash centuries as Zimbabwe secure eight-wicket win over Nepal

Sports

PHL 2023: Rajasthan Patriots aim To get back to winning ways against Delhi Panzers

Sports

Sr Women's Football Nationals: Manipur beat Bengal 3-2; Railways, Haryana win

Sports

National Games' mascot launched in Goa

Health & Lifestyle

New book says law must allow controlled use of 'native natural intoxicants'

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt panel denies Ballia deaths were due to heat stroke

Sports

Afif, Ebadot return to Bangladesh's T20I squad for two-match series against Afghanistan

News

Sam Hargrave announces third 'Extraction' film in the works

News

'One Piece' live action adaptation teaser looks sure to please fans

News

Popular choreographer Rakesh Master is no more

News

Teaser out for '3 Body Problem', sci-fi drama from 'Game of Thrones' creators

News

Henry Cavill is at his fiercest best in new 'The Witcher' season 3 clip

News

Father's Day: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares picture with his dad

News

Robert De Niro says his 6 older kids haven't met their baby sibling yet

Sports

Indonesia Open: Chinese shuttlers win two gold medals; Viktor Axelsen bags men's singles title

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US