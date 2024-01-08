‘The Date’ featuring Vinay Pathak unveiled

FNP Media, the esteemed media wing of the renowned Ferns N Petals brand, has kickstarted 2024 on an exhilarating note with the release of its much anticipated short film, ‘The Date’, on January 5th. Crafted under the direction of filmmaker Shubham Sinha, the film boasts Vinayak Pathak in the lead role, supported by the talented Karan Sharma and Heer Kaur.

Unfolding over a captivating runtime of 14 minutes and 31 seconds, ‘The Date’ offers audiences a suspenseful drama, highlighting the profound real-world consequences of one’s choices in life.

Vikaas Gutgutia, the visionary Founder & MD of FNP Media & Ferns N Petals, expressed, “So far, FNP Media has consistently received recognition and love for its cinematic endeavours. Our mission has been to continually present thought-provoking narratives and offer something fresh with each project. With ‘The Date’ as our inaugural film for the year, we aimed to deliver exceptional acting and a storyline that intrigues audiences.”

This film stands as yet another milestone for FNP Media, showcasing its commitment to delivering compelling content. ‘The Date’ is set to captivate audiences with its enthralling storyline, expert direction, and stellar performances by the cast. Delving into the complexities of human connections, the film promises an experience that explores the profound concept of redemption. ‘The Date’ beckons viewers into a realm of suspense and thrills.

FNP Media, a venture under the Ferns N Petals brand, specializes in producing captivating short films, web series, and TV commercials. With an impressive portfolio that includes hits like “Happy Birthday,” “2 Rupey ka Sikka,” “2100 FT,” “Gudgud,” “Aaina,” “Purple Scarf,” and more, the media entity has garnered millions of viewers worldwide. From compelling advertisements to engaging web series and gripping short films, FNP Media is dedicated to delivering compelling storytelling, ensuring an entertaining and unforgettable experience for its global audience.