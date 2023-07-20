‘The Elephant Whisperers’ premieres at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ made waves globally after it was honoured with the best documentary (short) award at Oscars 2023. Now the film has achieved yet another milestone with an exclusive premiere at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Celebrated filmmaker Mozez Singh graced his presence at the special screening of the award-winning documentary alongside Guneet Monga and the honourable president of India, Droupadi Murmu.

He stated, “It was the most wonderful experience to watch this gorgeous Oscar winner on the big screen at the magnificent Rashtrapati Bhavan. But perhaps the best part of the evening was that our honourable President, Smt Murmu, India’s first indigenous president, Facilitated the film about indigenous people and elephants. More power to the makers of this thought provoking film.”

In a recent social media post, Mozez shared a streak of pictures from the screening. The filmmaker looked suave in the pictures as he sported a black ethnic outfit, by Raghavendra Rathore .

He also said by captioning the post, “An Evening To Remember.”

Mozez is busy scripting his ongoing collaboration with The Sourrce for his next project , a feature film, and he is also gearing up for the release of his documentary feature film, based on the life and journey of the rapper and hip-hop artist, Yo Yo Honey Singh, which is also been made under the banner of Oscar winning Guneet Monga, Sikhya Entertainment, and Netflix