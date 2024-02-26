‘The Indian EdTech Story’, championing a one stop platform for new age careers

Toprankers, a digital learning platform has been prominently featured in the documentary series, ‘The Indian EdTech Story,’ produced by Edstead. This exciting series, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, shines a spotlight on Toprankers’ remarkable journey and its profound impact on the educational landscape across India.

The documentary showcases Toprankers’ unwavering commitment to making education more affordable and accessible to millions of students nationwide. Through innovative approaches and dedicated efforts, Toprankers has significantly enhanced the learning experiences of countless individuals in the field of unconventional careers empowering them to achieve their academic goals.

The episode titled, “Toprankers: Raising the Bar” captures the innovation, determination of the co-founders to solve the problem of every household which is around discovering the right career opportunity and follow one’s passion which can also be beyond engineering and medicine.

Commenting on the release, Shekhar Bhattacharjee, Founder of Edstead, expressed, “The entire objective behind producing this series was to illuminate the transformation of education into an affordable and accessible realm for millions. The series not only captures the highs and lows of the edtech sector but also underscores its ongoing commitment to creating a positive impact. Toprankers journey, featured prominently in the documentary, serves as a testament to the organization’s dedication to providing quality education and leaving a lasting impact on the educational landscape in India. “

“At Toprankers, our goal has always been to help students discover new age careers, assist them with well analyzed resources, skills and develop them comprehensively. Career choices like Law, Management, Design, Judiciary and more, have a low market acceptance, to overcome this mindset and help the students here, we started off with Toprankers. We have made an impact on the lives of 1 L+ students and will continue to do so. This recognition underscores the dedication of our team and the triumph of our students nationwide.” said Mr. Gaurav Goel, CEO & Co-founder, Toprankers.

‘The Indian EdTech Story’ delves into the highs and lows of the edtech journey, highlighting the pivotal role played by organizations like Toprankers in driving meaningful transformations within the sector. By showcasing success stories and illustrating the broader impact of edtech initiatives, the series underscores the importance of leveraging technology to enhance learning outcomes and foster accessible education for all.