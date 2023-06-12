scorecardresearch
'The Trial...' character felt personal, says Kajol

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming OTT project ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, has shared that her character in the show, Noyonika, felt very “personal” and she instantly felt protective about her.

The show, a courtroom drama, showcases the gripping trial of life as Noyonika navigates through the curveballs life throws at her and unravels the moral dilemmas that drive her to take charge of her family and her independence.

The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Shedding light on her character, Kajol said, “The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’.

“Suparn Varma has built a world where vulnerability of characters meets the cruel situations posed by life. The audience will feel one with Noyonika, as she makes difficult choices, because I did.”

‘The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ is a format of the original US series ‘The Good Wife’, which was created by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

Jisshu Sengupta, who plays the role of Rajeev Sengupta in the show, said, “Suparn Varma is a brilliant filmmaker and a storyteller. He treats his characters and their world like his own. My character Rajiv is the black to Noyonika’s white and that’s what fascinated me.

“Collaborating with Kajol on this was incredible, she brought out a whole new shade to Rajiv’s character. I think the audience will find their chemistry quite different, which will keep them hooked to find out where they end up in life.”

Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’ is directed by Suparn S. Varma and will begin streaming on July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar

