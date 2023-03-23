scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'United Kacche' trailer: Sunil Grover plays an Indian immigrant in UK

The trailer of the upcoming series, 'United Kacche' was unveiled on Thursday. The series, which stars Sunil Grover, is a light-hearted dramedy.

By News Bureau

The trailer of the upcoming series, ‘United Kacche’ was unveiled on Thursday. The series, which stars Sunil Grover, is a light-hearted dramedy. The trailer presents the story of Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill (played by Sunil Grover) from Punjab, who aspires to migrate to a foreign land for a better life and is willing to go to any extent to fulfil this dream that he inherited from his father and grandfather. Out of desperation, he gives his ancestral land as collateral in lieu of getting a chance to move to England and do any makeshift work but destiny has other plans for him as depicted in the trailer.

Sunil Grover said, “The title of the series is significant and conveys so much about the show and its concept – firstly, the series is based in London and so, we shot in the UK extensively to keep the look and the feel of the show as authentic as possible; secondly, Kacche signifies an illegal immigrant residing in a foreign country without legitimate paperwork trying to become a legal citizen.”

Soon after moving to the UK, he realises the difficulties faced by an immigrant in another country.

Grover added, “Thirdly, United also conveys the unification of all illegal immigrants from different countries and religions who become one family as they are undergoing the same struggle so even in this series, you will see an Indian man, a Pakistani couple and a Bangladeshi duo live together in unison. In a gist, ‘United Kacche’ is a slice-of-life situational comedy with relatable characters and their everyday struggle in a foreign land”.

The series, which also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles, uncovers the stories of many such Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens who are not permanent residents of England and are thus known as ‘Kacche’. They settle abroad as illegal immigrants without legitimate paperwork, living a hand to mouth existence on daily wages while constantly hiding from the authorities.

The show captures the nuances and difficulties of immigrants in a foreign land with a light-hearted comedy at its core.

Produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, the 8-episodic series will be available to stream on ZEE5 from March 31.

Previous article
Jasmin Bhasin on doing a Punjabi film: Want to live up to expectations of the audience
Next article
Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler
This May Also Interest You
News

'Gumraah' trailer has Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role

Sports

World Golf C'ships-Match Play: Korea's Im produces runaway win as Asian brigade enjoys stellar day one

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron sub-lineage continue to be predominant variant, 349 samples of XBB1.16 detected

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together at lunch

Sports

Asian Hockey Federation awards Hockey India with Best Organiser Award

Sports

Womens World Boxing C'ships: Nitu, Nikhat storm into finals

Sports

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam receives top civilian award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection before vaccination lowers immunity: Study

Health & Lifestyle

How new medtech is helping India fight tuberculosis?

News

Aneri Vajani on her latest track: 'Gham' is all about love & relationships

News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namastey London' completes 16 years, he calls it a 'special film' for him

Sports

Jr Women Zonal C'ships: Top teams continue to win in their respective zones

News

Deepika Aggarwal: My role is similar to Kareena Kapoor’s character in ‘Jab We Met’

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane bidding to become England's highest goal scorer

Sports

We'll have to wait and see: Cummins on Warner opening the batting in WTC final, Ashes

News

Monika Singh on being part of Bollywood: My vision is clear, soon I will be there

News

Mindy Kaling’s ‘still processing’ receiving National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden

News

Manmohan Tiwari was sceptical about playing a flirtatious character in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US