scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Unveiling the historic win of 1971 India-Pakistan war

Unveiling the historic win of 1971 India-Pakistan war, Directed by Sankalp, IB 71 stars the power-packed Vidyut Jammwal and the iconic Anupam Kher

By Editorial Desk
Unveiling the historic win of 1971 India-Pakistan war
Vidyut Jammwal in IB 71

Unveiling the historic win of 1971 India-Pakistan war with the untold story of India’s greatest spy mission. Taking you on the flight of this mysterious journey of IB Agent Dev Jammwal (Vidyut Jammwal). Produced by T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Action Hero Films and directed by Sankalp.

The film stars the action packed Vidyut Jammwal along with Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Faizan, Khan, Ashwath Bhatt, Danny Sura, Dalip Tahil, Suvrat joshi and many others

Talking about the film, Director Sankalp said, “A legendary chronicle of India’s biggest war was a story to explore, with the finest actors Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and many others this inspiring story was brought to life. Each actor passionately symbolizes the story, evoking the shared passion for this historical chapter. With the film streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, IB 71 allows a wider audience to experience the epic tale of that war.”

Talking about the release, Vidyut Jammwal said, “Being an army kid I have seen the lives of our unsung heroes up-close and it was my personal urge to bring their stories to the world. Producing a film that puts the intelligence bureau at the centre of the narrative is my way of paying tribute to their sacrifices and contributions.”

Talking about the film, Anupam Kher said, “IB 71 reveals an unexplored chapter from our history, a crucial turning point for India. Inspired by true events, Sankalp’s vision transported us to that era, immersing us in the tension and thrill. Proud to be part of this story, eagerly anticipating its streaming on Disney + Hotstar.”

Get ready to witness the action-packed spy thriller with IB 71 on Disney+ Hotstar from 7th July onwards

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Jaya Bachchan’s presence infused motherly energy on this film set
Next article
Saswata Chatterjee: Deepika Padukone continues to inspire and uplift fellow actresses
This May Also Interest You
News

Saswata Chatterjee: Deepika Padukone continues to inspire and uplift fellow actresses

News

When Jaya Bachchan’s presence infused motherly energy on this film set

News

Project K: Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas – Deepika Padukone starrer

Sports

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters reign supreme on Day 3

Sports

TPL: Bengaluru Ninjas, Delhi Warriors ease into quarterfinals

Sports

Birmingham Classic: Ostapenko sets up final with Krejcikova

Sports

World Cup Qualifier: Netherlands beat Nepal by 7 wickets, qualify for Super Six

Technology

Delhi man gets parcel from banned AliExpress after 4 years

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: India reach semi-final with 2-0 win over Nepal

News

Kartik, Kiara promotes 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Jaipur

Health & Lifestyle

Generic drugs effective even in diseases like cancer: PGI Director

Sports

Golf: Diksha takes five shot lead at Czech Ladies Open

News

Sakshi Chopra alleges sexual harassment on game show

News

'MTV Roadies' contestants Heman Parchani, Hassan Siddiquee to battle in dance-off

Sports

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintain dominant streak on Day 3

Health & Lifestyle

Germs in dentures can lead to pneumonia: Study

Sports

Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup

News

Why Titanic submarine loss 'doesn't seem tragic' to John Cusack

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US