Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar, ‘ghar tode’ in new ‘KWK’ promo

Varun Dhawan _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is known for ‘Student of the Year’, ‘October’, ‘Badlapur’ and others, has called Karan Johar, “ghar tode” in the new promo of the popular chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ which KJo hosts.

The new promo gives a further glimpse of the guests that will grace the controversial couch on the show.

The new promos show Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan trolling KJo followed by a clip of Varun which shows the actor saying: “Karan Johar, ghar tode”. This is followed by a clip of KJo as he screams in jest: “Just keep quiet, I can’t bear this” as the director-producer gets up from his chair having enough of the trolling.

The upcoming episodes of the show will see unusual yet exciting pairings, candid conversations and revelations with Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Jahnvi Kapoor and many more.

Karan said: “I am overwhelmed with the response that Koffee with Karan keeps on receiving season after season, and the love just keeps increasing. I can’t thank my friends enough for gracing the couch and talking about their lives, which inspires and entertains all the fans. I am extremely excited to reveal the guest list for the upcoming episode, but that’s not all – we have more in store.”

‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

