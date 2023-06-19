scorecardresearch
Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher in Serbia for ‘Citadel’

Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher in Serbia for 'Citadel'

Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher in Serbia for 'Citadel'
Sikandar Kher shares pic with Varun Dhawan from 'Citadel' sets in Serbia

Sikandar Kher has unveiled an exciting sneak peek of his upcoming spy thriller series, ‘Citadel’, by sharing a captivating first look image featuring himself and co-star Varun Dhawan. The duo is currently shooting for the highly anticipated international series created by the Russo brothers, with the talented Raj and DK at the helm of directing the series which is part of the Citadel universe.

After an impressive streak of successes with projects such as Aarya with Sushmita Sen, Vasan Baal’s Monica O My Darling, and most recently Tooth Pari, Sikandar Kher continues to make waves in the industry. With his involvement in Citadel, a global series, Kher solidifies his position as an actor with an envious filmography.

Reports recently surfaced about the extensive stunt and action training workshops undertaken by Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher for their roles in Citadel. The dedication and commitment shown by both actors in honing their skills underscore the immense level of authenticity and excitement that fans can expect from the series.

During the ongoing shoot in Serbia, Sikandar Kher and Varun Dhawan took a moment to pose for the camera, giving viewers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of Citadel.

Citadel, a collaboration between the Russo brothers and Raj and DK, promises to be a gripping espionage thriller that transcends borders. The series combines the storytelling prowess of these acclaimed creators with the stellar performances of an exceptional cast, including Sikandar Kher and Varun Dhawan and also Samantha Prabhu.

