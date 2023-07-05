scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Vidya Balan plays ‘not so classic detective’ in classic murder mystery ‘Neeyat’

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who is gearing up for her theatrical release 'Neeyat', has shed light on her character in the film, saying that she is unlike any other detective, in fact not a classic detective.

By Agency News Desk
Vidya Balan plays 'not so classic detective' in classic murder mystery 'Neeyat'
Vidya Balan plays 'not so classic detective' in classic murder mystery 'Neeyat'

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who is gearing up for her theatrical release ‘Neeyat’, has shed light on her character in the film, saying that she is unlike any other detective, in fact not a classic detective.

In the film, which stars an ensemble starcast, Vidya plays the role of Mira Rao, a CBI officer, who investigates the suicide of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor) and breaks the news to his family, assembled for a gala, saying it’s rather a murder and not a suicide.

Talking about her part in the film, Vidya told the media, “Mira Rao is not a classic detective in a classic murder mystery. She has her own quirks and a very different perspective to things”.

Ram, her co-actor, even compared her character to ‘Sherlock Holmes’. The actress also shared that the ensemble cast had the time of their lives shooting for the film and the energy was truly insane on the sets so much so that the film’s director Anu Menon had to regularly intervene to keep them quiet like a “class monitor” and focus on the narrative.

“We had a great time on the sets owing to such an amazing cast. Anu had to literally scream ‘QUIET!’ while we were shooting”, the actress added.

‘Neeyat’ lands in theatres on July 7.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not come with rumoured dust resistance feature
Next article
Dua Lipa wishes boyfriend Romain Gavras a 'Happy Birthday' on Instagram
This May Also Interest You
News

Dua Lipa wishes boyfriend Romain Gavras a 'Happy Birthday' on Instagram

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not come with rumoured dust resistance feature

Technology

New blood test to predict preeclampsia earlier in pregnant woman

News

Bawaal teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a tragic love story amid an ongoing war

News

Tom Holland says he's lucky to have Zendaya in his life

News

Tom Cruise all set to watch 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' on opening day

Technology

Meta's Twitter competitor 'Threads' may not launch in EU

Technology

Mozilla releases last Firefox update for old versions of Windows, macOS

News

Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Danger’ music video from ‘Industry 2’ is shot in Japan

News

Daniel Radcliffe is ‘definitely not seeking out’ involvement in Harry Potter TV series

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan

News

Benedict Cumberbatch hints at Doctor Strange’s return in new MCU film ‘Next Year’

Technology

WMO declares onset of El Nino, warns surge in global temperatures

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar becomes the new captain

News

Angad Bedi would love to do a romantic film opposite Neena Gupta

News

Shekhar Kapur reveals theme of ‘Masoom’ sequel

Technology

Class-action lawsuit filed against Samsung in US over QLED TVs

News

Kajol, Kriti Sanon join hands for Netflix mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US