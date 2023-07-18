scorecardresearch
Vijay Varma 'feels good' on playing a positive character after a string of negative ones

Actor Vijay Varma, who takes a break from serial killer characters and can be seen essaying the role of a righteous cop in the upcoming crime drama series 'Kaalkoot'

Actor Vijay Varma, who takes a break from serial killer characters and can be seen essaying the role of a righteous cop in the upcoming crime drama series ‘Kaalkoot’, has shared that “it feels good to be on the other side” with regard to his character in ‘Kaalkoot’.

He also shared that whenever people walk up to him and say that they hated him as a particular character, he takes such comments from the audience as a compliment.

The series follows a police officer, played by Vijay Verma, constantly facing bullying and pressure from his superiors while also dealing with the expectations from his mother and society to get married.

However, the world around them is filled with dark secrets, as the girl chosen for him by his mother, portrayed by Shweta Tripathi Sharma, becomes a victim of a brutal acid attack.

Speaking about his experience playing a cop after playing a series of negative roles in the recent past, he said, “It feels so good to be on this side to be honest. I am glad the teaser and trailer are being well received. I am extremely passionate about the show. This is probably one of those shows that I did for my heart. The kind of study it did through the events shown in the show is phenomenal.”

Talking about his fan following and the kind of work he has done, he said that he feels the work that he does and the roles he has essayed did on screen are very strong.

“Personally, I feel very victorious and it’s like my job is done right. It’s a good sign if people are scared of me. But, when I play a cop, who is empathetic, I am curious to see what impact it generates. I am also in a learning phase. Personally, if anyone walks up to me and tells me that he/she hated me in the show, I take it as a compliment and it feels like an achievement. I am lucky that my producers are getting their money back. I am always waiting to be surprised.”

‘KaalKoot’ will drop on JioCinema on July 27.

