Vijay Varma reveals Tamannaah Bhatia told him he is the first person she kissed on-screen

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been garnering attention lately, as they recently confirmed their relationship and are now preparing for the release of Lust Stories 2.

The anthology series, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is scheduled to premiere on June 29. In a recent interview Vijay Varma discussed Tamannaah Bhatia breaking her longstanding policy of avoiding on-screen kisses, which she had maintained for 18 years.

Vijay Varma told in a recent interview, “I met her [Tamanaah] for the reading at Sujoy Ghosh’s office. I think we broke the ice there. We shared our journey. She said ‘I have been working for the last 17 years. I had a no-kiss policy in my contract.’ And then, she was like ‘I have not done anything like this before.’ In the end, she told me that ‘you are the first actor I am going to be kissing on screen’. I was like “thank you.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were frequently seen together in Mumbai following the emergence of a video showing them kissing at a New Year’s party in Goa.