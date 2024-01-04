Vikramjeet Virk: It's a rewarding feeling to find the right character for my OTT debut

Known for his work in ‘Suryaputra Karn’, ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’, ‘Chandramukhi’ and others, actor Vikramjeet Virk is now making his OTT debut with the show ‘Karmma Calling’, and shared how it’s a rewarding feeling to find the right character.

Vikramjeet is making his debut in the world of OTT alongside Raveena Tandon.

Reflecting on this exciting new chapter, he shared: “It’s a rewarding feeling to find the right character for my OTT debut. Over the past couple of years, I have been approached for various web series, but none resonated with me. However, when I came across the character of ‘Sameer’ for ‘Karmma Calling’, it struck a chord, and I felt a deep connection.”

“Now, I hope that the audience will also appreciate and connect with me in this role. I believe I have chosen the perfect character for my OTT debut, and I am eager to showcase my talent on this medium,” said the ‘Paisa Vasool’ actor.

On the work front, he also has Telugu film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ in the pipeline.

‘Karmma Calling’ is a glimpse into the unapologetically rich world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal. Throned in Alibaug, the Kotharis are the center of this world that revolves around them and Indrani Kothari. Portraying the powerful character of Indrani is the actress Raveena Tandon.

Produced by R.A.T Films, the series is releasing on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.