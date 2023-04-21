Vikrant Massey: The cacophony because of social media, is unfortunate

One of the most skilled actors from the Indian film industry, Vikrant Massey has time and again served us with some of the most iconic and timeless character depictions through his films and web series. Last seen in ‘Gaslight’, Vikrant delivered a top-notch performance as an antagonist and eventually became the main highlight of the film despite having a star-studded ensemble in the film.

While he has been in the industry post social media acted as one of the most touted platforms to cater content, he still stands still on his stance of being an agent of change as Bollywood goes through a rough time.

Talking about the same, in an interview Vikrant says, “The noise, the cacophony, especially because of social media, is unfortunate. Social media has become the primary source of news for most people now. Not at the cost of sounding pompous, I don’t know what slump people are talking about. I am doing four films a year, sometimes five. I am working with the best technicians in the country, none of my producers have suffered losses and I can proudly say that. Our lives, in the business of entertainment, are dependent on people, and if people now are content with watching content on their phones, so be it.”

He continues, “My priority has always been to go out and tell a good story, and present myself as an actor who is capable of doing certain things. We are living in the age of quality content, whatever medium you cater to. I hope I continue to do so.”

Vikrant Massey was last seen in Gaslight and has an incredible lineup ahead of him which includes films like Mumbaikar next to Vijay Sethupathi, He also has Sector 36, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, 12th Fail, and Blackout amongst many others.