Wamiqa Gabbi inspired by Rekha and Priyanka Chopra for jazz song in ‘Jubilee’

Wamiqa Gabbi as Niloufer Qureshi is flawless in the series ‘Jubilee’, a period drama which is set in the 1940s and 1950s, based on the golden era of the Hindi film industry. She plays the role of a yesteryear actress and her journey from being an aspiring actress to an established one.

The song ‘Babuji Bhole Bhale’ has been quite popular on social media. To get the song sequences right, she took some inspiration from many icons like Rekha and Priyanka Chopra to name a few who have had iconic jazz numbers in Bollywood.

Wamiqa says, “Playing a character from a period drama is extremely tricky because we tend to caricature people as we have seen in the movies. However, the dance sequences are different, since they used to have very subtle movements and heavy eye and facial expressions. To get those right, I have followed actresses like Rekhaji, Priyanka Chopra and watched songs by legendary actresses over and over again to prepare for the peppy jazzy number Babuji Bhole Bhale.”

The series is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwan and released on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.