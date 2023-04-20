scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Wamiqa Gabbi inspired by Rekha and Priyanka Chopra for jazz song in ‘Jubilee’

By Editorial Desk
Wamiqa Gabbi inspired by Rekha and Priyanka Chopra for jazz song in 'Jubilee'
Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi as Niloufer Qureshi is flawless in the series ‘Jubilee’, a period drama which is set in the 1940s and 1950s, based on the golden era of the Hindi film industry. She plays the role of a yesteryear actress and her journey from being an aspiring actress to an established one.

The song ‘Babuji Bhole Bhale’ has been quite popular on social media. To get the song sequences right, she took some inspiration from many icons like Rekha and Priyanka Chopra to name a few who have had iconic jazz numbers in Bollywood.

Wamiqa says, “Playing a character from a period drama is extremely tricky because we tend to caricature people as we have seen in the movies. However, the dance sequences are different, since they used to have very subtle movements and heavy eye and facial expressions. To get those right, I have followed actresses like Rekhaji, Priyanka Chopra and watched songs by legendary actresses over and over again to prepare for the peppy jazzy number Babuji Bhole Bhale.”

The series is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwan and released on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Scientists develop mini-heart sized 0.5 mm in lab
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis: Four-time Olympian Elena Timina, Jorg Bitzigeio spearhead strong coaching line-up for Season 4

News

Actual incidents influenced Rahul Dev's role in 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega'

News

'Afwaah' trailer shows Bhumi, Nawaz's characters on the run

Health & Lifestyle

12 Covid fatalities reported in Rajasthan in last 4 days

Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants name Arpit Guleria as replacement for Mayank Yadav

Sports

IPL 2023: 'He did not let his ego come in the way', Sachin Tendulkar's word of praises for Cameron Green

Sports

IPL 2023: Curran, Rabada star as Punjab Kings keep Lucknow Super Giants to 159/8

News

Jake Gyllenhaal would 'love' to star in 'Fiddler on the Roof' on broadway

News

Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' to wrap up production before schedule

Technology

US firm CommScope hit with ransomware attack, employee data exposed

Technology

PM Modi discusses India's tech-powered transformations with Apple CEO

News

Ramayana adaptation ‘Adipurush’ to have world premiere at Tribeca Festival

Others

Madhusudan Kulkarni’s short film ‘Swatantrya??’ bags award In Goa Short Film Festival

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists identify new genetic target for male contraception

News

Sanam Puri and his band recreate the romantic song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

News

Ankit Gupta injures his leg while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

Sports

Super Cup: Des Buckingham buoyant ahead of an 'exciting' game against Chennaiyin FC

News

Afrorave prodigy Rema to tour India in May

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US