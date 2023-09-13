'What the Fafda' deviates from usual 'baa-bahu' drama, says Tiku Talsania

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania is enthusiastic about the release of a hilarious web series ‘What The Fafda’, and has shared his experience about the shoot of the show. ‘What The Fafda’ boasts an ensemble of over 40 artists of the Gujarati entertainment industry, featuring Pratik Gandhi, Sanjay Goradia, Tiku Talsania, Shraddha Dangar, Niilam Panchal, Ishani Dave, Kushal Mistry, Jayesh More, Jhinal Belani, Manan Dave, Bhamini Oza, Prem Gadhvi, Parth Parmar, Dhruvin Kumar, Viraj Ghelani, and other talents.

From quirky characters to laugh-out-loud situations, ‘What the Fafda’ serves up a comedy platter that caters to every palate.

Talking about the show, Tiku said: “During the shoot, the set was filled with young and energetic crew members who knew exactly what they wanted, which is something I appreciate. Everyone has done a fantabulous job, and I am sure the audience will like it as it deviates from the usual ‘baa-bahu’ drama.”

The actor is known for his performance in movies like ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Shakti: The Power’, ‘Dhamaal’, and several others.

Tiku further said: “In a world where comedy has evolved into various forms, including dark humour and biting sarcasm, ‘What the Fafda’ has revived the essence of family-friendly humour that the Gujarati industry is famous for. The viewers will not only enjoy the show but also resonate with its unique concept.”

Created under the banner of Bombay Story House and spearheaded by Rahul Patel, this series introduces an unprecedented format in Gujarati comedy, with each episode offering a humorous perspective on the lives of quirky professionals we often encounter in our daily lives, offering a unique glimpse into their world.

Every episode promises to whip up hilarious situations, unveiling their eccentricities and delightfully unconventional working styles.

‘What The Fafda’ will premiere from September 14 on ShemarooMe.