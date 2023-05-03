scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

When Radhika Madan got injured from hanging between two poles and did a retake

Radhika Madan shared an incident from the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' when she had to slide from second floor to the ground floor during a scene.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Radhika Madan, who is gearing up for her streaming series ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’, shared an incident from the sets of the show when she had to slide from second floor to the ground floor during a scene. However, things didn’t go as planned and it led to Radhika hanging between two poles after being launched off a conveyor belt.

The actress said: “For one of the action scenes, there was this conveyor belt from the second floor to the ground floor, and I had to slide from this second floor to the ground floor. I was really fired up and super excited to shoot this scene because I really like doing action scenes. In fact, all the action scenes in Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo that are there, I have done it myself, I really don’t like using stunt doubles. So for this particular scene, I started the sequence and mid-way through it, I realised that my shoe or my heel had gotten stuck to the side and I flew and bounced off the belt.”

She further mentioned: “While I had all the necessary protection with a harness, the thrust of the push wasn’t regulated and hence threw me off the ground so I was left hanging between two poles after a great launch from the conveyor belt. There was pin drop silence on the set after this happened because everyone got really concerned in case I had hurt myself and I did get an injury mark on my leg. After they got me off, my concern was did we at least get the shot, and I turned to Homi and asked him if he needed one more and he just looked at me and asked me to give one more take to this and there I was, doing this all over again, this time, successfully.”

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and also stars Dimple Kapadia, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nights stayed in private room listings in India grew by over 80%: Airbnb
Next article
Reddit's new feature to allow users to share its content on other platforms
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Eruptions from Sun may have kickstarted life on Earth: Study

Sports

Arteta impressed with Kiwior after victory against Chelsea

Sports

Exploring the growth potential of eSports in India

Sports

Madrid Open: Kudermetova stuns Pegula to make first WTA 1000 semifinal

Technology

London-based firm Nothing to release its Phone (2)

Technology

Hackers offering crypto accounts for as low as $30 on darknet

Technology

Covid will continue to cause mini-waves, not become seasonal yet: Scientists

News

To portray Gauri Sawant, Sushmita Sen learnt every dialogue by heart

Sports

IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK match called off due to rain after CSK bowlers, Badoni's impressive show

News

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, George Michael – and more

Technology

India reaches 759 mn 'active' internet users, to hit 900 mn by 2025

Sports

World Boxing: Nishant sails into pre-quarters with a clinical win in 71kg category

Sports

Dubai becomes host for the inaugural edition of Global Chess League

Technology

Global edtech firms' shares tumble after Chegg's warning over ChatGPT

Technology

Reddit's new feature to allow users to share its content on other platforms

Technology

Nights stayed in private room listings in India grew by over 80%: Airbnb

Health & Lifestyle

Low fat foods may prolong life, less carbs can raise death risk: Study

News

Cannes to bestow Honorary Palme d'Or upon Michael Douglas

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US