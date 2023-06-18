scorecardresearch
Zack Snyder shares a sneak peek of Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'

Director Zack Snyder shared the first look of his upcoming Netflix epic space movie 'Rebel Moon'.

By Agency News Desk
A still from Zack Snyder's Netflix film - Rebel Moon

Director Zack Snyder best known for his films such as ‘300’, ‘Man of Steela, ‘Justice League: The Snyder Cut’ has shared the first look of his upcoming Netflix epic space movie ‘Rebel Moon’. It was part of Netflix’s global Tudum fan event in Brazil.

According to Deadline, Snyder said on stage: “I’ve been working on this story for quite a while.”

“It’s about a group of farmers on the edge of the galaxy that get visited by the armies of the Mother World which are the bad guys. The farmers have to decide to fight or submit.”

He continued: “I don’t want to give it all away, but if they had decided to fight, let’s say that was an option, they would have to travel around the galaxy to find warriors to fight with them. And so, it had us travelling quite a bit.”

In the preview, Snyder said: “This movie, for me, existed elementally for 20 years. It’s a story of a few against many, impossible odds, good versus evil. I’m getting a chance to tell a story that I’ve been thinking about for quite a while.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set on a distant planet, whose inhabitants must fight back against the armies of a tyrant who would take their resources.

It stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a mysterious woman who will help organise the peaceful inhabitants of this planet to fight back against an authoritarian government. Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, E. Duffy and Djimon Hounsou star in key roles.

Working on various DC projects since last decade such as ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Justice League’, the director has since then moved to Netflix, where he has already directed his zombie movie ‘Army of the Dead’ and is now planning spinoffs, including ‘Army of Thieves’, which he produced with wife and creative partner Deborah Snyder, THR added.

