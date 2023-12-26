‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ Review | A must-watch for the ‘social’ generation

A voiceover in the last reel says, ‘When you have real good ‘friends around you’, why do you need ‘followers’? This line, the lines before and after, is the crux of the movie. I’m sure by reading the line one should get a hint what the storyteller has in store. I’m more than sure that the youth of today would ignore or negate the same. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age film directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Plotline

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan follows the lives of three best friends (in flesh & blood) Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav) who manage their goals, relationships, and emotions together.

The narrative begins with Imaad performing a stand-up set with Neil and Ahana in the audience. Ahana is not alone, she ‘seems’ to be going steady with Rohan Bhatia (Rohan Gurbaxani) but soon faces a breakup. Imaad has a regular date – with his therapist. Neil is a gym trainer who gets a few training sessions with Malaika Arora. She clicks pics with Neil and posts online; what happens next is no one’s guess. Neil woes a social influencer and gets close to her but messes up big time.

Arjun Varain Singh in his debut feature has brought to fore a very pertinent topic of directionless youth. Lonliness, gratification, and emotional intimacy are some of the major topics that the film touches upon and culminates with an encouragement to detach from our phones and make real connections. We are in the age where people around do not influence, it is the virtual people who matter more.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Critic PoV

There are quite a few scenes that depict the true picture of the current generation. The most important one being that of comparing self with others and sulk or go into depression. There are others who go to any length to impress the outside world and make that into a living. No matter how fake the virtual world is.

Arjun Varain Singh puts together a very convincing story with the help of three individuals who happen to be thick friends but get deflected for no good. The script is handled with great deft to protray the issues that the youth get into. It shows that they are so vulnerable to be drawn into the ‘social’ trap. Everyone feels that they are so closely knit when actually all are living a life of solitude. Friends who used to be so much engaged in the daily fun, frolic, games and mischief have limited themselves to the mobile screens and sort of become slaves of the virtual world. Likes and followers has become the new dictum.

The social platforms which I guess were originally designed as a place to network and create new friends (remember Pen Pals, ICQ, etc. in the good old days), has now become full-fledged ‘media’ platforms.

Ahana does not accept her failed relationship and move on, rather she sets her agenda to attract the attention back. Neil, though is focussed on having his own gym, but gets distracted to one of his gym clients who happens to be a social media influencer. Whereas Imaad, though looks cool on the outside but has his own demons to deal with.

The ‘Gully Boy’ fame Siddhant Chaturvedi grows in terms of acting skills and delivers a fabulous performance. Siddhant confidently gets into the skin of a stand up comic with his timely punches and mannerism. Don’t miss the concluding act which doesn’t just display his controlled act but also the strength of good writing and wordplay.

‘The White Tiger’ Adarsh Gourav proves again that he is an actor par excellence. He justifies his gym instructor act and also that of a jilted lover and a true friend.

The SOTY girl Ananya Panday graduates to a young girl showcasing different shades of her going down the social media rabbit hole, with a mature act.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan verdict

Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan shows the contemporary true and fair state of affairs without being preachy. It pushes us to say thank you loud & clear to real souls – family & friends, not (unreal) followers who most of the time are irrelevant, faceless and obviously fake. It tells us to value self and also value what we have. And most importantly it proclaims to ‘find your tribe’. Who needs (fake) followers when you have ‘real’ friends? Go for it.

Movie: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Directed by: Arjun Varain Singh

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday

Streaming on: Netflix

Duration: 2hrs 15mins