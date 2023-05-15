'Aadi Keshava' first glimpse shows Panja Vaisshnav Tej's action avatar

Tollywood star Panja Vaisshnav Tej-starrer PVT04 is titled ‘Aadi Keshava’ and its first glimpse is out. Helmed by Srikanth N. Reddy, the action drama also stars Sreeleela as the female lead.

Sithara Entertainment’s official handle shared the title and teaser. The first glimpse shows Panja Vaisshnav Tej looking intense in a never-seen-before action-packed role.

The film is titled ‘Aadi Keshava’ and the glimpse reveals how Rudra Kaleshwar Reddy fights goons who plan to occupy the land of a temple.

Vaisshnav Tej’s makeover is remarkable. He looks rugged with a thick moustache and messy hair. The first glimpse also packs in a solid action punch.

High on mass and action elements, the film also stars Aparna Das and Joju George in pivotal roles. The mass-entertainer is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and S. Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Edited by Navin Nooli, with music from G.V. Prakash, the film will be released theatrically in July 2023.