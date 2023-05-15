scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

'Aadi Keshava' first glimpse shows Panja Vaisshnav Tej's action avatar

Panja Vaisshnav Tej-starrer PVT04 is titled 'Aadi Keshava' and its first glimpse is out.

By Agency News Desk
'Aadi Keshava' first glimpse shows Panja Vaisshnav Tej's action avatar
'Aadi Keshava' first glimpse shows Panja Vaisshnav Tej's action avatar

Tollywood star Panja Vaisshnav Tej-starrer PVT04 is titled ‘Aadi Keshava’ and its first glimpse is out. Helmed by Srikanth N. Reddy, the action drama also stars Sreeleela as the female lead.

Sithara Entertainment’s official handle shared the title and teaser. The first glimpse shows Panja Vaisshnav Tej looking intense in a never-seen-before action-packed role.

The film is titled ‘Aadi Keshava’ and the glimpse reveals how Rudra Kaleshwar Reddy fights goons who plan to occupy the land of a temple.

Vaisshnav Tej’s makeover is remarkable. He looks rugged with a thick moustache and messy hair. The first glimpse also packs in a solid action punch.

High on mass and action elements, the film also stars Aparna Das and Joju George in pivotal roles. The mass-entertainer is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and S. Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Edited by Navin Nooli, with music from G.V. Prakash, the film will be released theatrically in July 2023.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Popular Korean singer Haesoo, 29, found dead; suicide suspected
Next article
Tennis: Rivalries with Federer, Nadal, and Murray made me stronger: Djokovic
This May Also Interest You
News

Shruti Haasan to be guest of honour at gender parity conference in Cannes

Sports

Alcaraz's loss against Marozsan at Italian Open changes the battle for World No. 1

News

'Fast X' star Vin Diesel gifted his son the car from Toretto garage

News

Ram Charan's fans beat up man over disrespectful comments against actor's wife

Health & Lifestyle

Death toll in TN hooch tragedy rises to 19

Health & Lifestyle

Mpox viruses relatively stable on surfaces for several days: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Death toll in TN hooch tragedy rises to 19 (Lead)

News

Parineeti Chopra tells Priyanka Chopra ‘didi’: ‘Bridesmaid duties coming up’

News

Payal Dev's 'Kam Toh Nahi' is a tale of a bitter-sweet love

Technology

Elon Musk finds butter chicken with naan 'insanely good'

Sports

Marcelo Bielsa named new Uruguay head coach

Technology

Lava launches new smartphone 'Agni 2' with AMOLED display

Technology

Experion Technologies to hire 1.5K IT professionals, expand global footprint

News

Dimple Kapadia couldn't recognise Deepak Dobriyal on 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' set

News

'No energy to be glammed up for my first post as a mother,' says Gauahar Khan

Sports

Reyan, Dondapati selected for Asian Junior Athletics Championship camp

Technology

SpaceX hires key NASA human spaceflight head for Starship

Technology

Qualcomm bets big on Hybrid AI in ChatGPT era

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US