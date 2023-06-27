scorecardresearch
Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently injured his leg during a shoot and was admitted to the hospital where he underwent a keyhole surgery.

By Agency News Desk
Prithviraj shares health update after injury
Prithviraj Sukumaran _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently injured his leg during a shoot and was admitted to the hospital where he underwent a keyhole surgery. The actor, who is currently on a road to recovery, has shared a health update and has promised to get back to work soon. The actor was shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming film ‘Vilayath Buddha’ when this unfortunate incident happened.

The pan-India star took to social media to share an update with his well-wishers who were eagerly waiting for a health update.

Sharing an update, the actor wrote, “ Hello! So yes…I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for VILAYATH BUDDHA. Fortunately, I’m in the hands of experts who performed a keyhole surgery and I’m now recouping.

“It’s rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months. Will try my best to use that time constructively, and I promise to fight through the pain to recover fully and get back into action asap. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love.”

The shooting for the film has been wound up and will resume after the actor returns from injury.

