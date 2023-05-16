scorecardresearch
Adivi Sesh meets Kovind on first anniversary of 'Major'

Ahead of the first anniversary of the critically acclaimed film 'Major', actor Adivi Sesh had the opportunity to meet and engage with former Presidenti Ram Nath Kovind.

The actor was delighted by the privilege of discussing the film and its significance with the former President. Deeply moved by the movie, Ram Nath commended the entire team’s efforts and acknowledged Adivi’s remarkable acting skills, which conveyed the emotional depth of this powerful film.

Adivi shared a heartwarming post of his encounter with Ram Nath Kovind in an Instagram post saying, “I am truly overwhelmed by his response to our efforts on Major. It was a lovely conversation. Memories of a lifetime. Forever grateful. Forever thankful.”

The film unit says this meeting is a testament to the impact Major had made, as it resonated with individuals from all walks of life, including distinguished figures like the former President.

Adivi Sesh received immense love for his exceptional portrayal in Major, which brought him in the spotlight. Critics praised his nuanced performance as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The actor’s fans eagerly await his future project Goodachari 2.

