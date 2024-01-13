Adivi Sesh shares picture with scars from sets of ‘G2’

Acclaimed actor and writer Adivi Sesh unveils an intense glimpse into the upcoming film ‘G2’ with a striking mirror selfie showcasing scars on his face. The social media post, captioned “Shoot life 2 days ago,” has ignited anticipation and excitement among fans.

Following the tremendous success of ‘Goodachari,’ Adivi Sesh is poised to captivate audiences once again in the highly anticipated sequel. The behind the scenes image has set the stage for heightened suspense and thrills, hinting at a new and riveting avatar for the versatile actor.

As the excitement builds, ‘G2’ is set to become a milestone in Adivi Sesh’s illustrious career, further solidifying his status as a dynamic force in the entertainment industry.

Stay tuned for more updates as ‘G2’ continues to unfold, promising a cinematic journey that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.