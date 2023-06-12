scorecardresearch
Mrunal Thakur: South films have lot of detailing

After garnering immense love and praise for her grand south debut, Mrunal Thakur is all set to captivate audiences with yet another major south film.

By Editorial Desk
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur recently concluded the Mumbai schedule of her highly anticipated upcoming film, tentatively titled #Nani30, and took a moment to reminisce about the special memories created during the shoot with her co-star, south superstar, Nani. After garnering immense love and praise for her grand south debut in “Sita Ramam,” where she starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal is all set to captivate audiences with yet another major south film.

#nani30 has created quite a buzz among fans and industry insiders, who eagerly await this exciting collaboration between Mrunal Thakur and Nani.

In a sweet gesture, Mrunal Thakur shared a candid and fun moment from the film’s shoot post the Mumbai schedule wrap-up. The picture captures Mrunal alongside her co-star, Nani, and her dedicated team behind the film. This glimpse into their camaraderie showcases the bond and positivity that prevailed on the set throughout the shooting process.

Speaking about her memories made during the Goa schedule, Mrunal Thakur expressed her gratitude and excitement. She said, “Working on #Nani30 has been an absolute joy. We had a blast shooting in Mumbai, and I am excited to be part of the film. The energy on set was infectious and the entire cast / crew have had a great time shooting so far. We will soon be heading to Coonoor soon and doing another schedule soon there.”

She further adds her experience working in both South and Hindi cinema, “I personally feel cinema is cinema and much like we are a huge diverse country, cinema in India too is made of many different parts. I have been fortunate to now have worked in Hindi and the South. Yes, at the periphery, there are some small differences, but the art remains constant.”

“There are trivial differences maybe like shooting schedules and duration of shoots, like for example south films have a longer schedule as there’s a lot of detailing that happens.”

“Similarly the aspect of storytelling has its own nuances in each industry, like there’s a lingering common theme of human drama in a lot of south films while Hindi films focus a lot on emotions, etc. And they individually make for great storytelling platforms.”

“At the end of the day, a film set is the same everywhere we go, I worked on “Love Sonia” in my debut with major talent from the west, and barring maybe small differences, a movie set is a movie set and telling stories through cinema is universal.”

Pic. Source: mrunalthakur
Entertainment Today

