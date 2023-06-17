scorecardresearch
Ahimsa Entertainment to distribute Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited ‘LEO’ in UK & Europe

Ahimsa Entertainment has announced the acquisition of the distribution rights for the eagerly-awaited Tamil sensation 'LEO' in the UK and Europe.

By Editorial Desk
Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's LEO _ pic courtesy twitter

A new high for Tamil cinema is on the horizon, courtesy of Ahimsa Entertainment, a leading light in the Indian film distribution industry. The company has recently announced the acquisition of the distribution rights for the eagerly-awaited Tamil sensation “LEO” in the UK and Europe. ‘LEO’ brings together an array of celebrated stars like Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, and Mansoor Ali Khan under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Anirudh Ravichander, renowned for his chartbusters, has created the soundtrack.

Buzz within industry circles suggests a record-breaking acquisition price for ‘LEO’ in the UK and Europe – with some figures speculating up to ₹16 crores. If accurate, this number would represent the highest ever amount spent on a Tamil film’s distribution rights in the UK and Europe regions.

This latest move cements Ahimsa Entertainment’s position as one of the most popular players in the realm of Indian cinema’s overseas distribution.

As ‘LEO’ gears up for release, excitement amongst fans is on the rise. Ahimsa Entertainment has consistently shown the capability to amplify the reach of regional Indian films. Their venture with ‘LEO’ puts them squarely in the limelight as they prepare to take on the rest of the year.

Based on the initial reception to the announcement on social media, UK and European fans of Indian cinema are in for a treat this year when Ahimsa Entertainment releases ‘LEO‘ in theatres.

Pic. Sourceactorvijay
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

