scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Allu Arjun dresses in saree, laden with jewellery in 'Pushpa 2' poster

Allu Arjun is seen dressed in a saree and wearing gold jewellery in the first-look poster of 'Pushpa: The Rule', the much-awaited sequel of the hit movie.

By Agency News Desk
Allu Arjun dresses in saree, laden with jewellery in 'Pushpa 2' poster
Allu Arjun dresses in saree, laden with jewellery in 'Pushpa 2' poster

Allu Arjun is seen dressed in a saree and wearing gold jewellery in the first-look poster of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the much-awaited sequel of the hit movie.

The actor shared the poster of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ on Twitter.

The makers released the poster along with a teaser video — ‘Where is Pushpa?’ — on the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday. Director Sukumar has raised the expectations of the audience with the three-minute special video introducing Pushpa and his world.

After the huge success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, expectations are big from the sequel.

The video begins with the news that Pushpa has escaped from Tirupati jail with gunshot wounds. The police deploy a special unit to hunt down Pushpa in the forests. Pushpa’s supporters take to the streets and resort to violence following rumours of his death or his escape to some other country.

The chaotic situation pauses for a moment with the breaking news on a channel that Pushpa has been spotted in a jungle. The hidden camera footage from a nature reserve shows a tiger stepping away as Pushpa enters with his characteristic swagger.

And he declares: “When an animal in a forest steps back, then you should know a tiger has come, but when tiger itself steps away, then it’s Pushpa who has come.” The video ends with the punchline: ‘Rule Pushpa Ka’.

The much-awaited movie is likely to be released in the Summer of 2024.

Previous article
IPL 2023: All-round Krunal Pandya takes Lucknow to comfortable five-wicket win over SRH (Ld)
Next article
IPL 2023: Once you have clarity, things automatically fall into place, says Krunal Pandya
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Bihar registers first covid death in 2023

Sports

Erler-Miedler advance to Marrakech final

Sports

Korea's Lee sparkles 67 as Tom Kim, Si Woo ensure cut; Woods hangs by slender thread, McIlroy out

Sports

Casper Ruud races past defending champ Baez in Estoril

Technology

Twitter stops writers from retweeting, liking or replying to Substack links

Technology

NASA sends powerful new instrument to space to track air pollution

Technology

Microsoft to pay $3 mn fine for selling software to sanctioned Russian firms

Sports

Candreva's late equaliser stuns Inter Milan

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea reports first locally transmitted monkeypox case

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 139 pediatric flu deaths this season

Sports

MI always a strong side at home but CSK are difficult to beat on any ground: Mohd Kaif

Sports

Masters 2023: A benign Augusta allows low scores as Hovland, Rahm Koepka share lead

Sports

Delhi-NCR Open: Gaurav Pratap Singh ends 14-year wait, bags second PGTI title in playoff

Sports

Premier League: No room for errors at top or bottom of table this weekend

Sports

IPL 2023: Once you have clarity, things automatically fall into place, says Krunal Pandya

Sports

IPL 2023: All-round Krunal Pandya takes Lucknow to comfortable five-wicket win over SRH (Ld)

News

What is a Margaret Moment?

News

IANS Review: 'Jubilee': An absorbing tale set against Hindi cinema's early years (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US