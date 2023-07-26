scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Angad Bedi to reunite with Mrunal Thakur in his Telugu debut ‘Hi Nanna’

Actor Angad Bedi, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’

By Agency News Desk
Angad Bedi to reunite with Mrunal Thakur in his Telugu debut ‘Hi Nanna’
Angad Bedi to reunite with Mrunal Thakur in his Telugu debut ‘Hi Nanna’

Actor Angad Bedi, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, is set to make his foray in Telugu cinema with his upcoming film titled, ‘Hi Nanna’.

For his Telugu debut Angad will also reunite with Mrunal Thakur, the two shared the screen space in ‘Lust Stories 2’ as Angad played her potential bridegroom.

‘Hi Nanna’ also features the Telugu star Nani, who was earlier seen in ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ and ‘Dasara’.

Talking about the film, Angad said, “I am actually quite excited about it. After being in the film industry for so many years, it is nice to be debuting again. It’s a wonderful time for cinema, especially when the love and appreciation for a movie is coming from everywhere, irrespective of the language it is made in. I am glad to be part of such a big project with such a heartwarming story”.

The film is expected to be a family entertainer, and is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year of Telugu cinema given that it also stars Nani.

‘Hi Nanna’ is an emotional drama movie directed by Shouryuv, which revolves around a father-daughter relationship. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on December 21 this year. The music for the film is being composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab who has previously worked on films like ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ and ‘Virus’.

Meanwhile, Angad will also be participating in two international sporting events. The actor, who is now also a professional sprinter, will participate in the Asia Masters Athletics Championships in November 2023 in the Philippines and World Masters Athletics in Sweden.

Following his remarkable achievement of winning the silver medal in his maiden 400m sprinting tournament in Mumbai, Angad has set his sights to represent India in the two international events.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Decoded: Why cognitive functions decline as we age old
Next article
Japan Open 2023: Sindhu crashes out in opener again, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag advance to next round
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja star as India bowl out West Indies for 114

Technology

'Time to move back to US': B'luru CEO after struggling months to register his firm

Sports

Changes in original schedule of ODI World Cup expected in coming days; Bumrah is fully fit: Jay Shah (ld)

Technology

ChatGPT fined 3.6 mn won for exposing personal info of 687 S. Koreans

Sports

Changes in original schedule of ODI World Cup expected in coming days, says Jay Shah

Sports

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

News

Karisma Kapoor recalls shooting of 'Husn Hai Suhana' with Govinda

Sports

Nigeria stun co-host Australia to record first Women's World Cup win

Technology

Hepatitis: Early detection a challenge with silent, vague symptoms, say doctors

Sports

Pakistan consolidate top spot in WTC standings after thumping win over Sri Lanka in second Test

News

Aastha Sharma: My dad got teary-eyed watching me in bridal get-up in 'Neerja'

News

John Kramer/Jigsaw set for return in 'SAW X' with more gory, demented methods

News

Pooja Bhatt turns director for a special audition task

Sports

1st ODI: Mukesh makes debut as India win toss, elect to bowl first against West Indies

News

Parth Samthaan hit dubbing studio for his Bollywood debut 'Ghudchadi'

Technology

Heat wave and high pollution may double death risk by heart attack: Study

News

Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants

Sports

Asian Games football draw: Indian men's team grouped with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US