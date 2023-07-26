Angad Bedi to reunite with Mrunal Thakur in his Telugu debut ‘Hi Nanna’

Actor Angad Bedi, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, is set to make his foray in Telugu cinema with his upcoming film titled, ‘Hi Nanna’.

For his Telugu debut Angad will also reunite with Mrunal Thakur, the two shared the screen space in ‘Lust Stories 2’ as Angad played her potential bridegroom.

‘Hi Nanna’ also features the Telugu star Nani, who was earlier seen in ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ and ‘Dasara’.

Talking about the film, Angad said, “I am actually quite excited about it. After being in the film industry for so many years, it is nice to be debuting again. It’s a wonderful time for cinema, especially when the love and appreciation for a movie is coming from everywhere, irrespective of the language it is made in. I am glad to be part of such a big project with such a heartwarming story”.

The film is expected to be a family entertainer, and is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year of Telugu cinema given that it also stars Nani.

‘Hi Nanna’ is an emotional drama movie directed by Shouryuv, which revolves around a father-daughter relationship. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on December 21 this year. The music for the film is being composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab who has previously worked on films like ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ and ‘Virus’.

Meanwhile, Angad will also be participating in two international sporting events. The actor, who is now also a professional sprinter, will participate in the Asia Masters Athletics Championships in November 2023 in the Philippines and World Masters Athletics in Sweden.

Following his remarkable achievement of winning the silver medal in his maiden 400m sprinting tournament in Mumbai, Angad has set his sights to represent India in the two international events.