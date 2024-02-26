HomeRegionalNews

Ayesha Khan to star in Telugu film 'Lucky Baskhar' with Dulquer Salmaan

Ayesha Khan has joined Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan for their upcoming film titled 'Lucky Baskhar'.

By Agency News Desk
Ayesha Khan to star in Telugu film 'Lucky Baskhar' with Dulquer Salmaan
Ayesha Khan | Dulquer Salmaan _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actress Ayesha Khan, who cooked up a storm in the latest season of the reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’, has joined Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan for their upcoming film titled ‘Lucky Baskhar’.

The film, which belongs to Telugu cinema, is touted as an entertainer, and recently had its first look unveiled on Instagram.

Talking about the new development, the actress said, “The love I get from my south-Indian fans is overwhelming and is something I will always cherish. I’ve always wanted to push myself to do better and who better than Dulquer Salmaan to be in the process with. Dulquer has been someone whose craft I have always admired.”

She further mentioned, “I am super excited for my special appearance in the film. It’s an honour to perform under Venky sir’s direction and to be a part of such a fine team.”

Previous article
Rubina Dilaik presents vision of 'perfect morning' with her daughter in Goa
Next article
Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US