Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey ends life in Varanasi hotel

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey committed suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi, she was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath area.

By News Bureau
Bhojpuri actress late Akanksha Dubey _ pic courtesy instagram

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey committed suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday. She was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film. The police have informed her family of the incident.

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos.

Even on Saturday night, she shared a video on her Instagram account.

Almost a month ago, the actress was in the news as she had taken to social media to make her relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. She had shared photos with co-star Samar Singh. She had written, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day.’

Further details are awaited and police officials refused to comment on the incident.

Pic. Sourceakankshadubey_official
