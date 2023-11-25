scorecardresearch
Deepu, Ramya Behara’s track ‘Kalige Nee Pai Preme’ epitomises young romance

By Agency News Desk

Singers Deepu and Ramya Behara’s latest collaborative track ‘Kalige Nee Pai Preme’ for the upcoming Telugu film ‘Upendra Gadi Adaa’ is a musical personification of youthful romance. An electro-pop song infusing ambient and film music elements, the two singers are able to perfectly complement each other’s unique singing styles.

Ramya Behara is known for her much more high-pitched and filmy voice, though Deepu’s own voice despite being earthlier is not devoid of any cinematic flair.

The prime song of youthful romance, basking in bliss, innocence, and the throes of romantic passion, the two singers are able to mould their two distinct voices into one amazing composite. This is because the two understand each other’s vocal talents, and rather than trying to harbour each other’s traits, they use their own to the fullest thus complementing one another, as well as accentuating the grandeur.

While the song’s lyrical video has few clips from the movie, thus leaving details rather vague and obscure, it does appear to be a very typical romance-comedy feature, having all the same traits and quirks.

Nonetheless, there is a very strong feeling of joy here which almost feels too good to be true, perhaps indicating that things may not go as planned after all.

As far as the composition goes, the music by Ramu Adanki is extremely well-done, fusing in different elements and using them to balance the two singer’s distinct voices out.

The production is also very open, but is much clearer and sharper, so it doesn’t feel like a typical film, or pop song.

Directed by Aryan Subhan SK who is also known for his action feature ‘The Constable’, ‘Upendra Gadi Adaa’ stars Upendra Kancharla, and Savithri Krishna in lead roles.

0
