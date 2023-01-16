scorecardresearch
Dino Morea to make Telugu debut with some 'raw, brutal action' in 'Agent'

By News Bureau

Actor Dino Morea, who is known for films like ‘Raaz’ and web series such as ‘Hostages’ and ‘Tandav’, feels that he is in the most interesting phase of his career and is set to make his foray in Telugu cinema with Surender Reddy’s spy thriller titled ‘Agent’ in which he will play the antagonist.

The film will see him pulling off some A-grade action sequences.

Talking about his penchant for action sequences, Dino said: “In the earlier phase of my career, filmmakers only perceived me as this sweet, good-looking boy next door. I was offered to play a romantic hero, but never got an opportunity to do an all-out action film. I have a knack for action as I am fit and flexible, but no one has ever tapped that part of my personality. In ‘Agent’, I will get to do some raw, brutal action and I’m excited about that.”

Shedding light on his look and character in the film, he added: “I play an agent who’s gone rogue. He’s quite a crazy guy, and an anti-hero. I am flaunting long hair and a beard. It has been nearly three years since I have seen my face without any facial hair. I grew my hair and beard for ‘The Empire’ and haven’t cut it since then.”

When asked if he enjoys playing characters with grey shades, he shared: “There’s a certain madness you can bring to a negative character and the audience loves watching that. Even as a kid, when I watched James Bond movies, I remembered the villains more than the protagonist. Look at The Dark Knight, the character of The Joker is unforgettable in that film.”

While Dino has been a part of South films like the Tamil film ‘Kandukondain Kandukondain’ and Kannada film ‘Julie’, with ‘Agent’, he will make his debut in Telugu cinema.

“They are making fantastic movies. We all know that some of their films have been huge blockbusters. I am working with director Surender Reddy, who has already made some highly successful films. So, why not? I am an actor and I need to be seen in a different kind of cinema and the story just floored me,” he concluded.

