Director says 'Veeran' touches on the fine line between superstition and faith

Ark Saravanan, the writer and director of the Tamil fantasy-action streaming film, 'Veeran', has said that the film touches upon the fine line

By Agency News Desk

Ark Saravanan, the writer and director of the Tamil fantasy-action streaming film, ‘Veeran’, has said that the film touches upon the fine line between superstition and faith. ‘Veeran’ stars Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Chella, Munishkanth, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, Kaali Venkat, and Sassi Selvaraj in pivotal roles.

It follows the story of Kumara, a young boy from Veeranur village, who on a fateful day, is struck by lightning that puts him in a coma. Seeking better treatment for Kumara, his father decides to send him abroad.

But years later, upon his return, Kumara realises that he has gained superpowers which he must now hone to protect his village from an evil corporation and their menacing technology that could endanger innocent lives. The basic premise of the story looks similar to that of the Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Minnal Murali’

Talking about the film, Ark Saravanan shared: “A family entertainer, ‘Veeran’ gives Tamil cinema its first superhero from rural Tamil Nadu, making it a first for Kollywood. With elements of fantasy, action, drama, and comedy, the film also touches upon the fine line between superstition and faith, making it a very intriguing and entertaining watch for audiences of all ages.”

The film is headed for a digital premiere on 30 June.

Actor-musician Hiphop Tamizha Adhi said: “As kids, we all dreamed of becoming superheroes, and as an actor, I have longed to play the role of one. When I read the story and script, delving further into the character, I was convinced that Veeran is the superhero I was always meant to play.”

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, ‘Veeran’ will drop on Prime Video on June 30 with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

