Dulquer Salmaan wishes Mammootty on birthday

By Agency News Desk
Dulquer Salmaan with Mammootty _ pic courtesy instagram

Veteran Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who is celebrating his 72nd birthday on Thursday, got a heartwarming birthday wish from his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan. Dulquer took to social media to share a sweet post as he uploaded two pictures, one of himself sharing the frame with his father and the other picture of Mammootty. Both the pictures are in monochrome.

In a very heartfelt post, Dulquer shared that he has always wanted to become like his father and still does to this day.

Every year on Mammootty’s birthday, Dulquer puts up a sweet post honouring the actor.

The actor penned a sweet note in the caption, as he wrote: “When I was a boy you were the man I wanted to become. When I first stood in front of the camera you were the actor I wanted to become. When I became a father you were everything I wanted to be”.

Dulquer said: “I hope one day I become even half of who you are Pa ! Wishing you the happiest birthday. May you always continue to awe, entertain and inspire the world in ways only you can”.

Meanwhile, Dulquer was last seen in the action film ‘King Of Kotha’ and the Netflix series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah.

