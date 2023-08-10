scorecardresearch
Fans are elated as Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ emerges as a blockbuster

Rajinikanth's latest movie, 'Jailer' is emerging as a blockbuster as fans are elated with his performance as well as the young director Nelson Dileepkumar.

By Agency News Desk
Tamil megastar Rajinikanth’s latest movie, ‘Jailer’ is emerging as a blockbuster as fans are elated with his performance as well as the young director Nelson Dileepkumar. The movie produced by Kalanidhi Maran under the banner of Sun films is being screened in 900 theaters across Tamil Nadu.

R. Pradeep Kumar, a software engineer from Kerala settled in Chennai, while speaking to IANS said: “Rajani is marvelous and so is Mohanlal, the Malayalam super star who is playing a cameo in the movie. Can’t describe about the making of the movie and Nelson has proved once again that he is an indispensable presence in Tamil film world.”

The movie has a huge pre-review and fans were even conducting ‘moun vrat’ (vow of silence) at certain pockets of Tamil Nadu including Madurai and Tiruchi for the success of the movie.

Prabhu Pandian, an active member of Rajani fan club based in Madurai and a businessman, while speaking to IANS said: “Rajani has delivered again. I’ve been a fan of the super star since I was a school-going boy and I’ve watched all his movies from ‘Padayappa’ and ‘Jailer’ is something different with Rajani, JackieShrof, Tamana and Mohanlal performing exceedingly well. All credit to Nelson Dileepkumar for the wonderful direction.”

The movie has collected Rs 13 crore in pre-booking figures till yesterday and the movie is emerging as a huge blockbuster if initial responses are to be counted.

Manonmani, a housewife, after watching the movie with her husband and son at PVR cinemas in Chennai’s Anna Nagar, told IANS: “Rajani is something different. The movie has given such a positive energy to me that it will stay with me for several days. He is such a great actor who can uplift a society as such, and we as Tamilians are proud that we have such an actor in our midst.”

Fans welcomed the movie ‘Jailer’ by throwing rose petals and jasmines to the screen in most of the theaters in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Theni, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Salem, Erode and all other major spots of the state.

34
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
