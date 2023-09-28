scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Fans celebrate Ram Charan’s 16 years in film industry

By Agency News Desk

Ram Charan’s fans have come together to celebrate his 16 years journey in the industry. They hailed it as a significant milestone in his career. They believe that this journey has been nothing short of spectacular, filled with awe-inspiring performances and even an Oscar win for the blockbuster ‘RRR’.

The fans believe that from his debut in 2007 to becoming a ‘global star’, Ram Charan’s career trajectory has been a testament to his dedication and innate talent. His journey began with ‘Chirutha’, and since then, he has been unstoppable. With each film, he has showcased his versatility, conquering a wide range of roles and genres.

Ram Charan’s movies, including ‘RRR’, ‘Magadheera’, ‘Orange’, ‘Dhruva’, and ‘Naayak’, have consistently been blockbuster hits, with him as the standout performer. His fans are not just admirers; they are devoted enthusiasts who celebrate his every success.

In a special fan tribute, his blockbuster ‘Rangasthalam’ co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was re-released in theatres at various locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The screening was held at select theaters in Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Vizag, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Anantapur and Hyderabad.

Theaters were adorned with confetti, and fans cheered passionately for their beloved star.

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dynamic duo of Adrian Stoica with dog Hurricane is the champion of ‘AGT 18’
Next article
Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta come together for comedy film
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US