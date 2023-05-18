scorecardresearch
First single from Udhayanidhi-starrer 'Maamannan' to be out on May 19

After the initial first-look poster, the makers of 'Maamannan', with Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Affairs and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vedivelu in the lead roles

By Agency News Desk

After the initial first-look poster, the makers of ‘Maamannan’, with Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Affairs and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vedivelu in the lead roles, will release the first single on May 19.

Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, the Tamil film, billed as a political thriller, also stars Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh. A.R. Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for the film. Theni Eswar helms cinematography and Selva RK is in charge of editing.

The Red Giant Movies official handle shared the first-look poster for the song and tweeted, “Get ready for the musical storm. The first song from #MAAMANNAN drops on May 19th.” The film has been bankrolled by Red Giant Movies, which is Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production house.

Udhayanidhi, who was last seen in ‘Psycho’ and ‘Nenjuku Needhi’, has announced that ‘Maamannan’ will be his last film as an actor. It is, incidentally, director Mari Selvaraj’s third film after ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ and ‘Karnan’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
