For Anthony Ramos, 'RRR' strikes when asked about Indian cinema

Talking about Indian cinema and what does he know about it, pat came the reply from Ramos

Talking about Indian cinema and what does he know about it, pat came the reply from Ramos, who plays the role of Noah in the Steven Caple Jr’s directorial: “It has to be ‘RRR’.”

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is the seventh installment in the Transformers live-action film series. It stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, as well as the voice talents of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernandez, Tongayi Chirisa, and returning franchise regulars Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, and David Sobolov.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, which is all set to release on June 9 by Paramount Pictures, has a big scoop of humour mixed with foot-tapping background score.

How much does humour and music help in amping up a film?

Ramos said: “It helps a film lift a film up. Sometimes films can get a little heavy. It is nice to laugh. It’s nice to laugh and hear a good song every once in a while in a movie to keep it moving and keep you engaged.”

Asked what makes the sci-fi genre so popular among all age groups, Ramos shared that the reason is “escape”.

He said: “People go to the movies to escape. When have you seen a giant robot in your life. We go to the movies to see things that either you might relate to, something that can happen in real life or you are like this could never happen ‘I can’t wait to see how they do this’ on the big screen.”

This is a great time to be in Hollywood courtesy inclusivity and diversity taking centre stage. Ramos, who is Afro-Latino and is of Puerto Rican descent, could not agree more.

“Yeah, even the voice characters like Michelle Yeoh, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, (it’s) a really mixed cast of actors. I think Hollywood and producers and filmmakers, they have become more open about diversifying cast.”

