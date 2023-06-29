scorecardresearch
Harish Kalyan looks intense, fierce in new poster of 'Diesel'

As Tamil actor Harish Kalyan celebrates his birthday on Thursday, the makers of his upcoming film 'Diesel', released a new poster of the film.

The poster shows Harish sitting and staring away from the camera holding a fuel dispenser like a gun.

Looking intriguing and intense in the poster, Harish can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique with highly vascular forearms donning a red t-shirt.

‘Diesel’ is directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy and stars Harish in the lead, opposite Athulyaa Ravi.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote: “Rev up the celebration for our star hero, @iamharishkalyan ! Team #Diesel is fueling the excitement as we wish him an electrifying birthday filled with blockbuster moments, more success and endless joy.”

The film revolves around the oil mafia, and its major portions have been shot in different locations of North Chennai.

Produced by Third Eye Entertainment, ‘Diesel’ has cinematography by M.S. Prabhu, music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas along with San Lokesh serving as the Editor.

Production by SP cinemas, the Tamil action drama is slated for December 2023 release.

