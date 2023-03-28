scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ first look revealed

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look

By Glamsham Editorial
Ilaiyaraaja's multi-lingual musical film 'Music School' first look revealed
Ilaiyaraaja musical film Music School

Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Shaan and Prakash Raj will be seen together for an Ilaiyaraaja multi-lingual musical film titled ‘Music School’, releasing on 12th May, 2023. On Tuesday, 28th March at an event in Hyderabad, graced by presence of renowned film producer and distributor Dil Raju, the makers unveiled the first poster of the musical featuring Shriya Saran with a bunch of kids driving through the picturesque locations of Goa.

Prominent producer and distributor Dil Raju said, “Depicting the serious subject of academic pressure endured by young school kids in a light-hearted and entertaining approach via music, the film has a total of 11 songs that drive the narrative of the film. Three out of eleven songs are from The Sound of Music, which were woven beautifully in to this Indian Musical.”

An IAS officer with an inspiring passion for cinema- Paparao Biyyala, who makes his debut as a writer and director with Music School says, “The persistent pressure of performance on young students by parents, teachers and society, more often than not, becomes the main obstacle in the child’s growth. Though it is a serious subject, I have attempted to tell the story in entertaining way through a truly musical format.”

The grandeur look of the film was captured by ace cinemotographer Kiran Deohans. Graceful and vibrant dances are choreographed by Adam Murray, Chinni Prakash and Raju Sundaram.

Cast includes debutant Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswami in critical roles. Other cast comprises of Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Srikanth Iyengar, Vaquar Shaikh, Phani Eggone and many other child actors.

Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, this multi-lingual film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It is releasing on 12th May 2023 by PVR in Hindi and Dil Raju in Telugu.

Previous article
Incidents of fire accidents reported in electric two-wheelers, informs ministry
Next article
Abhinav, Ibrahim crowned champions of NESC 2023, qualify for 15th World Esports Championships
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Abhinav, Ibrahim crowned champions of NESC 2023, qualify for 15th World Esports Championships

Technology

Incidents of fire accidents reported in electric two-wheelers, informs ministry

Sports

SAFF U-17 Women's C'ship: India end campaign with loss to Russia, finish third in table

News

Rajit Dev: From being a dancer to a choreographer, I feel I have come a long way

News

Trolls Band Together – It’s time to get the band back together!

Sports

Golf: Divyanshu Bajaj leads Indian challenge, lies second at KGA Challenge

Sports

World Cup Shotgun C'ship: Indian skeet shooters bow out in qualification stage

Health & Lifestyle

SC permits foreign students to clear MBBS examination in India

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram reports 57 fresh Covid cases

Health & Lifestyle

Licences of 18 pharma companies suspended over drug quality

Sports

Bundesliga: Tuchel in best mood despite only supervising a small training group at Bayern

Sports

Steve Smith joins commantry panel for IPL 2023 as expert

Sports

Women's National Football C'ship: Bhumika Mane strikes two in Maharashtra's big win

Sports

Sri Lanka penalised, docked one point for a slow over-rate in first ODI against New Zealand

News

Vikramaditya Motwane shares what makes his filmography so diverse

Sports

Stokes to play as specialist batter in early stages of IPL 2023

News

Akshay Oberoi's character in 'Gaslight' digs deep into his lineage

Sports

Tennis: India's Sidharth Rawat in singles pre-quarterfinals at Mysuru Open

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US