scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Jagadish Palanisamy to co-produce Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘Leo’

Thalapathy Vijay’s manager Jagadish Palanisamy announces his upcoming projects for the year

By Glamsham Editorial
Jagadish Palanisamy to co-produce Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Leo'
Jagadish Palanisamy with Thalapathy Vijay

Jagadish Palanisamy runs a production house and celebrity management company called The Route, one of the leading companies in the business managing Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha, Directors Atlee & Lokesh Kanagaraj, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Priyanka Mohan, Samyuktha Menon, Kathir, Arjun Das. And he is also producing movies under the same banner – The Route.

In 2021, Jagadish co-produced Thalapathy Vijay’s film ‘Master’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Jagadish signed more talents for The Route and also produced 3 music videos along with Sony Music the same year with prominent actors and music directors.

Taking a step forward, Jagadish officially announced The Route’s upcoming films ‘Sesham Mike-il Fathima’ starring Kalyani Priyadarshan which is set to release this year, and ‘Revolver Reeta’ starring the National Award winner Keerthy Suresh going on floors soon.

Jagadish joins hands with Seven Screen Studios as a co-producer for the most anticipated film of the year, #Thalapathy67 named ‘Leo’ starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The producer is also in talks to produce more films under the banner ‘The Route’ with prominent actors and directors which are expected to go on floors soon after an official announcement.

Previous article
Rajkummar Rao's 'Sri' to debut in theatres on Sep 15
Next article
Apple still working on classical music app
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: Meg Lanning named Delhi Capitals captain, Jemimah Rodrigues to be vice-captain (ld)

Technology

OPPO pledges carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050 at MWC 2023

Technology

Twitter is where writers, leaders spend their time: Musk

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara stands tall as India trail Australia by 9 runs at Tea

News

Bhuvan Bam shares pic from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ sets, expresses gratitude

Sports

New Zealand name squad for Sri Lanka Tests

News

Rajinikanth, 'Jai Bhim' director's next project announced, will release in 2024

News

Sehban Azim initially struggled to step into his mean 'Dear Ishq' character, reveals Kishwer Merchant

News

Michael B. Jordan honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Technology

Tesla Superchargers now open to other EVs at 'select sites' in US

Technology

Apple still working on classical music app

News

Rajkummar Rao's 'Sri' to debut in theatres on Sep 15

News

T-Series Films to bring the inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla ‘SRI’

Sports

WPL 2023: Meg Lanning appointed captain of Delhi Capitals, Jemimah Rodrigues named vice-captain

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her stylish earnings

Sports

PKL organisers plans to launch Women's Kabaddi League

Sports

Obvious thing for me was maybe to pull the pin after his 101th Test: Ricky Ponting on Warner's Test career

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Billi Billi Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US