Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Goa schedule for NTR Jr-starrer ‘Devara’

Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the Goa schedule of NTR Jr’s film ‘Devara: Part 1’ directed by Koratala Siva

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the Goa schedule of NTR Jr’s film ‘Devara: Part 1’ directed by Koratala Siva. The actor was shooting in Goa along with co-stars NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan.

As the Goa schedule came to an end, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media to share her fondness for the Devara team, also introducing her character, Thangam.

In the picture shared, she is seen donning a simple traditional green and blue saree.

Her caption reads: “Missing the set, the team, and embracing the role of Thangam. #Devara.”

‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram with Part 1 releasing across India on 5 April, 2024.

