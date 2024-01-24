Jasmin Bhasin’s 4th Punjabi film ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’

Jasmin Bhasin, known for her captivating performances and diverse choices, is all set to enchant audiences once again as she joins the cast of “Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di,” the eagerly awaited third chapter in the Ardaas series. Jasmine shared a glimpse of her enthusiasm with a post featuring the clapboard as they begin shoot, accompanied by the caption, “Meet Bani from ’Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’.”

In a heartfelt quote, Jasmine expressed, “I am very happy and excited to be a part of ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’. This year I wish to stay busy and do many movies with roles that entertain the audience. This project is another very special one, so stay tuned as Bani is ready to bring something fresh to the screen.”

As the news broke, fans flooded the comments section, showering Jasmine with congratulations and best wishes for her role in this Punjabi cinematic venture. The actress is gearing up for “Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di” which promises to be a highlight of her diverse career.

Other than this, Jasmine is also gearing up for her upcoming release Warning 2 with Gippy Grewal on 2nd February. Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal have left audiences an indelible mark with their star power in Honeymoon. Jasmine’s upcoming films Warning 2 and Carry on Jattiye, are highly anticipated nationwide.

‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ marks Jasmine’s fourth film in the Punjabi film industry after her debut less than two years ago. Jasmine has gained a die-hard fan following and received critical acclaim for her outstanding performance in Punjabi film ‘Honyemoon’. As she takes on yet another versatile role, fans highly anticipate her upcoming cinematic ventures.

Panorama Studios & Humble Motion Pictures express their excitement for this collaboration, eagerly anticipating the magic and pan India popularity Jasmin Bhasin will bring to the screen in this upcoming Punjabi entertainer. Stay tuned for more updates as Jasmine adds her charm to “Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.