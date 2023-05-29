scorecardresearch
Jr NTR off to vacation with family, but no break for 'Devara' workout

Jr NTR left for a vacation with his family to an undisclosed location. He, along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and two sons, Abhay and Bhargav, were spotted at the Hyderabad Airport

By Agency News Desk

Leading Tollywood star Jr NTR left for a vacation with his family to an undisclosed location. He, along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and two sons, Abhay and Bhargav, were spotted at the Hyderabad Airport on Monday.

The pictures of Jr NTR and his family alighting from a car and entering the passenger terminal building went viral on social media. The actor can be seen holding little Bhargav’s hands while Abhay was walking next to him.

Jr NTR, who turned 40 on May 20, is known in film circles as a family man and he spends quality time with loved ones. This time he has left for vacation amidst production of the upcoming movie ‘Devara’, directed by Koratala Siva.

On Sunday (May 28), Jr NTR was seen paying tributes to his grandfather, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) at his Samadhi in Hyderabad on the occasion of his birth centenary.

The first look poster of ‘Devara’, released on Jr NTR’s birthday, has created excitement among his fans as this will be his first movie after the blockbuster ‘RRR’, in which he shared the screen with Ram Charan.

The actor is basking in the glory of ‘RRR’, which bagged Oscar and Golden Globe awards this year for song ‘Naatu Naatu’ and also won many global accolades.

In ‘Devara’, late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor will play the film lead. She will be making her Tollywood debut with this. Saif Ali Khan is said to be playing the villain. The film unit has reportedly completed the first schedule of the shooting.

Meanwhile, another visual of Jr NTR is going viral on social media. He is seen with his physical trainer Kumar Mannava during a session.

Young Tiger, as Jr NTR’s fans call him, is working hard to get some mass for his role in ‘Devara’. Kumar Mannava posted the picture with the actor on Instagram.

“DEVARA at work. Home or away, once the prep starts nothing can come in the way. Away on a holiday but DEDICATION is on point,” wrote the coach.

Whether shooting or not, NTR keeps himself in the shape. Even when he is on vacation, he is seen exercising without fail.

Jr NTR is likely to return early and resume shooting. The buzz in film circles is that he will be seen in two different roles in the film.

