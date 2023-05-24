Kabir Bedi to make his Kannada debut with ‘Koragajja’

Kabir Bedi has worked in Bollywood as well as Hollywood films. Kabir Bedi, who has a distinct identity at the international level, is also known for his baritone voice. The veteran actor is all set to be seen in a Kannada film for the first time, which is being made on a subject like ‘Kantara’. Recently, he was spotted dubbing the film in Mumbai, he spoke about the story of the film, his character and the experience of working in a different language for the first time.

Producer Trivikram Sapalya and director Sudhir Attavar’s Kannada film ‘Kari Haida? Koragajja’ under the banner of Druthi Creations and Success Films will feature Kabir Bedi, Sandip Soparrkar, South stars Shruti, Bhavya and Naveen Padil. This is the first film of Bharat Suriya and Ritika. The film’s composers are Sudhir-Krishna. The film’s editors are Suresh (Bombay and Dil Se) and Vidyadhar Shetty.

Kabir Bedi will be seen in the role of a King. He said, “Though I have played the role of Raja many times, for the first time I have played the role of the King of South, which is a new and beautiful experience for me. Working in a Kannada film was a great and special experience.”

“This is the story of a tribal boy who lived 800 years ago and people worship even today. There is a temple built in his name. This story has very deep roots. I am glad that a film has been made on this story. The director of the film Sudhir Attavar is talented who has made it with great care and the film will touch the hearts of the audience.”

Film’s director Sudhir Attavar said, “It was a matter of great pride for me to work with a veteran actor like Kabir Bedi, it was a great experience. When I sent him the script of the film, I had no idea whether he would accept the role or not. But he agreed to work with me, supported me a lot, and I learnt a lot from him.”

“Kannada language dialogues, pronunciation were completely new to him. But he delivered excellent dialogues, the way he delivered in dubbing as well, was amazing. I would say that I didn’t direct him in this film but I got to learn a lot from Kabir sir and it was a lifetime learning experience for me.”

Sudhir added, “I did a lot of research on this subject, talked to the tribal community, from which I got a lot of new information. Dozens of producers and directors tried to make a film on this subject, but with the blessings of God, I got the opportunity to make a film on this subject and work with a legendary actor like Kabir Bedi.”

Kabir Bedi said, “The project is very unique. Excellent cast, skilled director and visionary producer. The story will touch people’s hearts. In Kannada dialogue delivery and dubbing too, my 100% effort has been to deliver perfect lines as I believe in perfection in my work.”